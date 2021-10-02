Chinese investors keen to invest in Pakistan’s agri sector under CPEC

The Chinese investors have planned to invest in various agriculture and dairy sectors of Pakistan under the platform of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Chinese enterprises plan to invest and cooperate with Pakistan in pepper planting, buffalo milk industry development, food processing and agricultural machinery, ”Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said in his recent interview.

He said that at present the agriculture and industry were the areas that were under the main focus of the Pakistani government. The Pakistani government, he said, was very much concerned in these two areas.

He said that these sectors were also the most promising areas for China-Pakistan cooperation.

He said that rapid progress in agricultural cooperation had been made, mainly in three aspects including strengthening mechanisms. Last year, an agricultural working group under the framework of the CPEC joint Commission was set up.

The first task of the working group was to help Pakistan fight against locust plague, which achieved remarkable results, he added.

Further he said that the process of exporting agricultural products to China had also been accelerated.

The inspection and quarantine procedures of Pakistani agricultural products exported to China, including onions, potatoes, cherries and dairy products, have been stepped up.

This year, a protocol on onion export to China will be signed, he informed. Pakistan has also established a foot-and-mouth disease free zone.

The third aspect, he said, was to promote investment.

This year, with efforts made by our Embassy, China and Pakistan established an information platform on agricultural and industrial cooperation to promote all-round exchanges and cooperation among government, industry, academia and research institutes, he added.

With respect to Gwadar Port, the envoy said that it was the pilot project of the CPEC and what he called it was the jewel in the crown of the CPEC.

Since 2013, both China and Pakistan have worked hand in hand on port operations, free zone development, and transportation infrastructure, and completed a series of social and livelihood projects. The achievements made today can be recognized as the “Speed of Gwadar”.

The 10th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) expressed satisfaction on the progress of Gwadar Port and Free Zone, and made plans for the next step in the construction of Gwadar Port, he said adding that the current development situation of Gwadar Port was very gratifying.

The port is getting busier and transit trade to Afghanistan is running smoothly. The government is actively considering arranging more cargo to arrive in and be processed through the Gwadar Port.