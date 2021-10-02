Sonakshi punches Kapil Sharma after he teases her about Shatrughan

Comedian Kapil Sharma shared his first reel on Instagram and it is beyond hilarious. The funny clip also features Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha who appeared to be on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in a dreamy, white dress.

In the video, the actress can be seen lip-synching to her latest Punjabi song ‘Mil Mahiya’ asking her beau to come and meet her. Then, Kapil chimes in and says, “Milne aate hain toh aapke pitaji kehte hain khaamosh.”

Sonakshi then jokingly punches the comedian in the face with a comical background punch noise in the background.

Sonakshi then jokingly punches the comedian in the face with a comical background punch noise in the background

Recently, Sonakshi made headlines when she took potshots at those who don’t have any connection in the film industry.

Sona, in an interview with Pinkvilla, had said that even star kids get dropped out of a movie but they never cry about it as others do.

On the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, ‘Kakuda’. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

She was last seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney Hotstar on August 13.