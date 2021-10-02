Rock band Kashmir releases fun new song ‘Ayi Bahaar’

The contemporary pop-rock band Kashmir is back with a new single, the fun and peppy new track ‘Ayi Bahaar’ accompanied by a funky music video. Welcoming the season of warmth, happiness, and love with their new song, ‘Ayi Bahaar’ is all things KASHMIR – chilled out, energetic, and unique. The music video has been directed by Ali Raza Soomro and perfectly complements the joyous energy of the music and the fun lyrics. KASHMIR has always come up with new music that the fans love and Ayi Bahaar looks like another song that’s going to be a part of your playlist. The song is now available for streaming on all major streaming platforms. Formed in 2012, Kashmir garnered fame with their win of Pepsi Battle of the Bands in 2017. Since then, the band has been unlocking achievements with its unique music. Having won the Lux Style Award for the Best Emerging Talent in Music in 2017 for their song Kaaghaz Ka Jahaaz, Kashmir has been a success story that has only just begun.













