Abdullah, Wahid and Haris lead Balochistan to victory in National T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: ATF Southern Punjab suffered their fifth successive defeat as Balochistan stayed in hunt for a semi-final place in the 13th match of the National T20 Cup 2021-22 played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Friday evening. Set a 175-run target, Balochistan coasted home in 18.4 overs for the loss of two wickets only. Openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (player of the match) and Abdullah Shafique added 84 runs. Abdullah’s 44 included five fours and one six, the right-hander faced 28 balls. Abdul Wahid posted the second T20 half-century of his young career, the right-hander had scored a fifty against the same side in their earlier clash that Balochistan had won by seven wickets. Abdul Wahid’s 50 came off 42 balls and the right-hander hit seven exquisite fours before he was dismissed lbw by Aamer Yamin. Haris Sohail remained undefeated on 47 off 35 balls. The left-hander hit six fours in his innings, Haris finished the match in the company of Sohail Akhtar who remained not out on 16, the two added 41 runs for the unfinished third-wicket stand. Aamer and Umar Khan took a wicket apiece for Southern Punjab. This was Balochistan’s second victory in the tournament.

Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Southern Punjab lost their first three wickets with only 28 runs on the board. Sohaib Maqsood who handed over the captaincy reins to Aamer top-scored for his side with 54 off 34 balls (six fours, two sixes). Sohaib added 71 runs for the fourth-wicket with Hassan Khan. This was Sohaib’s second successive fifty plus score in the tournament. Hassan who scored 28 off 22 (three sixes) fell to Umaid Asif who dismissed Sohaib in the same over. Southern Punjab lost their third wicket for the addition of a mere four runs as Azam Khan (2) was dismissed lbw by Haris Sohail.

Aamer scored a quickfire 25 off 12 balls while Khushdil Shah contributed 25 off 22 while tail-enders Umar (12) and Naseem Shah (11) not out helped Southern Punjab reach 174 for nine. Junaid Khan took three wickets for 29 runs while Umaid who also took two catches in the field including a splendid diving effort to dismiss Aamer, took three for 30 runs.

Brief scores:

Balochistan beat ATF Southern Punjab by eight wickets. ATF Southern Punjab 174-9, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 54, Hassan Khan 28, Aamer Yamin 25, Khushdil Shah 25; Junaid Khan 3-29, Umaid Asif 3-30) VS Balochistan 176-2, 18.4 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 50, Haris Sohail 47 not out, Abdullah Shafique 44; Aamer Yamin 1-28)

Player of the match: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai