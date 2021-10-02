Former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge signs for Perth Glory

PERTH: Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge signed for Australian side Perth Glory on Friday, saying it “felt like the right thing to do”. The 32-year-old, who was banned for four months last year for breaching betting regulations, agreed a deal for the 2021/2022 season. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” he said. “When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do, to take my talent somewhere where I can enjoy my football in a competitive league and try and help the team be as successful as they possibly can be.” Sturridge began his career at Manchester City before moving to Chelsea in 2009, but enjoyed his best spell at Liverpool after a transfer to Anfield in 2013. He scored 24 goals in the 2013/14 season as part of a prolific front three alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling as the Reds came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League. He also led the line for England at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 among 26 caps for his country, the last of which came in 2017. The rest of his time at Liverpool was largely derailed by injury and he left on a free transfer to Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2019. That contract was terminated by mutual consent when he was slapped with a worldwide four-month ban, accused of passing on inside information about potential transfer moves in January 2018.













