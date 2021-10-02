Opposition berates govt over increase in petroleum prices

The opposition parties both in National Assembly and Senate on Friday lashed out at the federal government over continuous hike in petroleum prices.

“When the gang that bombs people every month with petrol price hikes will be arrested,” PPP MNA Shazia Marri asked, adding that anyone from the government should step forth and provide an answer to her question. The National Assembly deputy speaker switched off Marri’s mic before she could complete as she continued to raise her voice in protest against the government’s economic measures.

Opposition members in the Senate, too, staged a protest over an increase in petrol prices. Senator Raza Rabbani said that the people were ‘bombed’ with an increase in petrol prices twice in 15 days. He said the current rate is the “highest petrol price in Pakistan’s history”.

At this, Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem remarked that the government has allowed a minor increase in petrol prices as compared to the rates suggested by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority. He said that even the oil-producing countries have witnessed a hike in petroleum prices.

Later, Shazia Marri addressed a press conference with PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and said that the “insensitive rulers increase prices after every 15 days and say ghabrana nahi hai (Do not panic).” She said that the federal government has failed to provide relief to the people. She said that the rulers are ‘continuously lying’ to the people as prices are up to 40% higher in Pakistan when compared to international prices. She demanded the government take back the increase in prices of petroleum products.

PPP leader Bukhari said that petrol is currently priced at $79 to $85 per barrel in the global market. He said that the trade deficit has begun to rise since the start of the current fiscal year. “Deficit is rising in the country and the finance minister is happy over Pakistan borrowing oil,” said Bukhari. He said that an increase in the price of petroleum products makes food items expensive. “Things are becoming inaccessible to the people, making them miserable,” he added. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz also lashed out at the government over its move to increase the price of petrol by Rs4 per litre. “This people-enemy government has looted the masses,” he lamented. “The prices have increased by as much as Rs9 per litre over the past 30 days.”

He regretted that PM Khan was signing “summaries dropping petrol bombs” on the masses. “Does anyone in the government have a policy ready to deal with the sea of inflation that will arise [as a result of the petrol price hike]?” he asked. “The government should be ashamed of comparing petrol prices [in Pakistan] with those of neighbouring countries.”