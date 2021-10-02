PM condoles death of Mir Shakil’s mother

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of the mother of editor-in-chief of Jang Publications Mir Shakil ur Rehman and grandmother of CEO of Geo Television Mir Ibrahim.

“My prayers and condolences go to the Mir family on the passing of Mir Shakil ur Rehman’s mother and Mir Ibrahim’s grandmother,” the prime minister posted on his twitter handle. The prime minister extended condolences to the Mir family.

Mehmooda Rehman died in Karachi at the age of 95. She was the wife of Mir Khalil ur Rehman, the founder of Jang group of publications.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman, the founder of Jang Group. In a tweet, the minister said that her role in the formation of the Jang Group and its development was very important. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman. In a condolence message, he expressed his sympathies with her family members. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.