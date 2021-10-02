Stable Afghanistan inevitable for regional peace: NSA

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Friday said a stable Afghanistan was inevitable for peace in the region. The NSA in an interview to a Russian TV channel said Pakistan had always said that there should be a political solution in Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan had been at war for the last four decades, where Pakistan had hosted more than four million refugees in the past. “Pakistan wants to see a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and is talking for peace and stability in the region,” Dr Moeed Yusuf said. He said Pakistan was not speaking on behalf of Taliban. “India has always played a role of spoiler in the region. It has already been proved to the world that India used fake news to spread its false narrative on Panjshir Valley,” he added. He said Russia, Pakistan and China could play a positive and active role in Afghanistan.













