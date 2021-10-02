Four trucks carrying humanitarian aid reach Afghanistan

Four trucks carrying 70 tons of humanitarian aid was handed over to Afghanistan Friday as Pakistan continues to support Afghan people to avert any humanitarian catastrophe. The trucks carrying flour, sugar, rice, oil and pulses were handed over by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum via Ghulam Khan border. Ameer of Khost was present to receive the aid from Assistant Commissioner of Miranshah. Besides its own ongoing efforts, Pakistan has also been urging the international community to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for socioeconomic development of the war-torn country. In their multiple interactions with world leaders, both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the world community not to repeat the mistake of abandoning Afghanistan as it would lead to negative consequences of rise in terror incidents and spillover negative effects on neighboring countries.













