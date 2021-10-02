President stresses need for promoting higher education

President Drr Arif Alvi on Friday urged the need for promoting higher education to put the country on fast-track of socio-economic development.

He underscored the need for enhancing the volume of hybrid education which was cost-effective and would help increase the number of highly educated and skilled professionals in the country.

The president made these remarks during a briefing on Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. FUI President, Waqar Ahmad Malik, Rector FUI, Major General (retd) Nasir Dilawar Shah and Director FUI, Major General (retd) Professor Dr Jawad Khaliq Ansari attended the meeting.

He briefed the meeting about the remarkable job done by the university in promoting higher education, including in the fields of health sciences, engineering and technology.

FUI president informed the meeting that FUI was contributing towards the development of human resource through excellence in education, research and innovation.

It was apprised that during 2015-2020, 8,960 students had graduated from the university in various degree programs and FUI was focusing on increasing the number of PhD graduates. It was highlighted that the university was also providing merit scholarships, need-based financial assistance and fee-waivers to deserving students through the university’s endowment fund.

The president asked the management of the university to implement High Education Commission’s (HEC) policies on drug abuse in higher education institutions and the welfare of students with disabilities which waived off all institutional charges, including tuition fees, hostel fees, and utilities fee.

He urged the university to revise its strategy and vision with special focus on increasing its outreach, promoting hybrid and virtual education and producing quality graduates.

The president emphasised that the world was undergoing changes at a rapid pace and Pakistan needed to adopt emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data analysis in order to meet the requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He appreciated the performance and achievements of FUI towards the promotion of higher education in the country, particularly in the fields of health sciences and engineering.