Thai ambassador calls on IIUI president

Ambassador of Thailand Chakkrid Krachaiwong called on Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at his office at Faisal Masjid campus.

During the meeting issues pertaining to mutual interests including promotions of education and enhancement of educational ties between higher education institutions were discussed.

The Thai Ambassador lauded IIUI for its services to promote higher education and also appreciated the university’s vision of disseminating peace and tolerance. He assured that he will be happy to strengthen bilateral educational ties between IIUI and Thai universities.

The IIUI President apprised the Ambassador of the university’s scope, vision, new strategic plan, international students, recent activities and history.

He said IIUI is eager to welcome and facilitate more Thai students at IIUI.

He opined that IIU has a diversified cultural environment where a large number of countries are represented by foreign students.

Dr Hathal also briefed the ambassador about the role of IIUI in maintaining peace and quality higher education. He said that the university is pursuing the goals of internationalisation and academic excellence.