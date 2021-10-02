Pakistan should reduce external dependence: Masood

Former president Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Friday said Pakistan should diversify its international engagements and reduce external dependence to promote both its security and economic interests.

Former AJK president Sardar Masood Khan delivered a guest lecture on ‘Pakistan’s Emerging Geostrategic Landscape: Challenges & Opportunities’ at the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), said a media release. Khan said that the world order was in a flux and Pakistan should be prepared for more rapid developments in the region.

The Indian animosity and the evolving situation in Afghanistan have put Pakistan on the international radar, but the country needs an astute approach to convert these challenges into opportunities, he added. He said that economic development was of pivotal and strategic importance for Pakistan; however, he warned against relying on any single major power.

Sardar Masood Khan paid rich tributes to Pakistan Air Force for its heroic contributions towards national security and appreciated PAF’s vision and commitment to develop an indigenous aerospace industry. He recommended that Pakistan must build its self-image as a nation, based on hope and self-confidence and take ownership of our own destiny. He urged the nation to build partnerships based on common interests but not to look for new masters.

He also suggested that Pakistan should use all its instruments in a shrewd and astute manner based on realpolitik while engaging with the world. He said that India is afraid of Pakistan’s defence capabilities and nuclear deterrent. “That is why, New Delhi is not interested in direct confrontation with Pakistan and has developed a strategy, based on skirting around our nuclear capability, by using hybrid warfare, terrorism and hostile narratives against Islamabad,” he added. This lecture was followed by a vibrant discussion in which a large number of senior serving and retired military officers, scholars and analysts actively participated.

CASS President Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retd) delivered the concluding remarks, in which he appreciated the longstanding services of Sardar Masood Khan for Pakistan, PAF, as well as CASS and also presented a memento to the distinguished guest speaker.