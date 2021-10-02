SKMT launches breast cancer awareness campaign

The Shaukat Khanum Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign has been launched, which is part of the global efforts to raise awareness on breast cancer in the month of October. Every year, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) organises an extensive campaign to educate the public about the importance of early detection of breast cancer. As previous years, SKMT will illuminate landmark buildings in pink this year as well in various cities of Pakistan, such as the President House and the Jinnah Mausoleum (Mazaar-e-Quaid). The illuminated buildings will serve as a reminder to the public that women should take out five minutes for regular check-ups, which is essential for early detection of breast cancer.

The SKMT has been raising awareness on the subject of breast cancer for the past two decades. According to an estimate, the ten-year survival rate for all types of breast cancer has improved by an encouraging figure of 25 to 30 % over this period. While this improvement showsa better understanding of the disease, earlier detection and improvement in treatment of breast cancer, we need to sustain our awareness efforts to improve outcomes for breast cancer patients.

As part of the awareness campaign, SKMT is organising a number of different activities for the public. A Pink Walkathon anda Pink Polo match are plannedin Lahore. For cooking enthusiasts, there will be an onlinePink Cooking and Baking Contest. Pink Tea Parties are already being organised by supporters from around the World. These activities aim to break the taboo around the subject and to make it into an acceptable topic of conversation inside homes.Additionally, SKMT is conducting online awareness sessions for students of educational institutes and employees of corporate sectors in the major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujrat, Jehlum, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad.

Breast cancer is the commonest cancer in women worldwide and Pakistan has one of the highest incidences of breast cancer in Asia.