K-Electric alerts staff as Karachi embraces cyclone

K-Electric expressed its concern and extended its sympathies to those affected by rain-related incidents involving public infrastructure across the city. The utility also clarified that infrastructure of KE was not involved in most of the reported cases.

Heavy winds caused three streetlight poles to collapse to the ground on Rashid Minhas Road near Askari 4 earlier in the day, which was unfortunately mistaken and reported as an incident involving electricity poles. KE spokesperson clarified that streetlight poles are not owned, installed, operated, or maintained by K-Electric.

In another incident, heavy winds caused knocked down a tree near Frere Hall Park, also severely damaging K-Electric’s pole. Following safety protocols, KE teams suspended power supply to the area, reached the site and safely remove the pole. Power supply was restored as soon as the area was cleared by the field teams.

Cognizant of the ongoing forecast for rain, KE strongly urges customers to exercise caution and keep a safe distance from broken wires, TV and internet cables as well as all electricity infrastructure. Customers are further advised to be cautious when using electrical appliances, especially water motors, while inside their premises during the rains.

While KE is consistently sharing public safety messages from its social media platforms, and through leading electronic and print media during current spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall as a result of the Cyclones Gulab and Cyclone Shaheen, the utility remains available to support customers around the clock via its call centre 118, SMS service 8119, KE Live App, and social media platforms.