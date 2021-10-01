LHC announces Saad Rizvi’s arrest invalid

On Friday, Lahore High Court has rejected the plea for the arrest of Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, Daily Times reported.

The court issued its statement after hearing the arguments from both sides.

On July 12, the Provincial Review Board had repudiated the government’s application for extension in Saad Rizvi’s detention.

The Provincial Review Board rejected the government’s plea under the MPO.

Earlier on July 10, even after the rejection of extension in arrest, the government had again detained Saad Rizvi under Anti-Terrorism Act.

Saad Rizvi was detained after his organization (TLP) staged sit-ins across the country demanding the government to oust the ambassador of France in the wake of blasphemous cartoons.