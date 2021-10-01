Qureshi shares with Danish FM dossier on Indian war crimes

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday presented to his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod the dossier based on irrefutable evidence of atrocities and war crimes committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister shared the document at a luncheon hosted in honor of the FM Kofod, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Special Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark Ahmed Farooq, and senior ministry officials attended the luncheon. The Danish foreign minister presented a commemorative shield to Foreign Minister Qureshi, appreciating Pakistan’s assistance in the safe evacuation of Danish citizens from Kabul.