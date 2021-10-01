Stop pointing fingers at Pakistan on Afghan issue: US Senator

WASHINGTON: US Democrat Senator Christopher Van Hollen on Friday has asked to stop pointing fingers at Pakistan. Taliban came to power in Afghanistan as a result of former president Donald Trump’s withdrawal agreement.

According to details, US Democrat Senator Christopher Van Hollen sharply criticized the controversial Afghan bill. He said that fingers should not be pointed at Pakistan. Former president Trump agreed to a flawed withdrawal agreement with the Taliban. The agreement also helped them to come into power in Afghanistan.

Senator Hollen further said Republican senators should also hold Trump accountable for evacuation. He added that be aware of the Pakistani community’s concerns over the controversial Afghan bill.

The Democratic senator added that the US Senate would not pass an herbal law. Adding that Pakistan had also helped the US in ensuring Afghan talks and safe evacuation after the Taliban took over.

On the other hand, Senator Hollen spoke to Pakistani-born Democrat leader Tahir Javed in an online meeting. Tahir Javed said that the Republican senators did not take consultation from Democrats over the controversial bill.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also reacted strongly to the draft bill introduced by some US senators during a debate in Washington. The bill was to examine the circumstances leading to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated his response to media queries about the draft bill introduced in the US Senate. He also said “We see that a debate is underway in Washington both in the media and on Capitol Hill. It is to reflect on and examine the circumstances leading to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.”