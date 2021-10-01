NCOC reports 1,411 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: In a tweet today, NCOC has reported another 56 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours (Thursday), taking the overall number of deaths to 27,785. According to the figure released by the National Command and Operation Center, 1,411 new COVID-19 cases were administered in the last 24 hours. After the emergence of new cases the overall positive cases has surged to 1,246,538.

Statistics 1 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,049

Positive Cases: 1411

Positivity %: 2.87%

Deaths : 56

Patients on Critical Care: 3649 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 1, 2021

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), a total of 49,049 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.87 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 3,649. However, 1,024 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,170,590.

Furthermore, 457,928 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 431,666 in Punjab, 174,017 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,516 in Islamabad, 32,926 in Balochistan, 34,157 in Azad Kashmir and 10,328 in Gilgit-Baltistan.