PMC may address student’s grievances regarding MDCAT: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Faisal Sultan will discuss the possibility to develop a systematic grievance resolution mechanism for students to register their complaints. He is also Prime Minister’s special assistant on health, with the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The SAPM gave this assurance to a group of students. They also met him and shared the concerns and grievances of students who had attempted the MDCAT this year.

Dr Faisal heard their concerns at length and responded to the issues. He emphasized that MDCAT is to ensure that students entering the competitive field have the necessary potential. Students should also be equipped in terms of academic achievement, knowledge, and analytic thinking.

All this will ultimately enable the public to have safe and competent professionals serving them in the future. Thereby, also reinforcing public trust in the medical education system and medical professionals.

The MDCAT candidates have been protesting outside the PMC building, seeking a retest.

Sources said that the students and parents staged sit-ins after negotiations between students and PMC officials. The negotiations over the matter of retest turned out to be fruitless.

The protesting students also said that the data of thousands of students was leaked after a hack of PMC’s website. “The PMC has put the future of hundreds of students at stake,” said the students.

Meanwhile, the PMC administration has maintained that it is aware of the stance of the protesting students.

“We are making efforts to ensure merit in MDCAT,” the PMC officials said. Also adding that the commission’s stance is to bring the medical sector in line with the international standards.