ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, the government increased the price of petroleum products. The price of petrol has been raised by Rs4 per litre effective from October 1 (today).

The decision was made as per the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The new price of petrol will be Rs127.20 per litre.

However, the price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs2 per litre which will now cost Rs122.04 per litre. The price of kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs7.02 per litre to Rs99.31 per liter. Moreover, the price of light diesel oil has gone up by Rs8.82 per litre.

Furthermore, petrol and high-speed diesel are two major products that generate most of the revenue for the government because of their massive and growing consumption in the country. On Sept 15, the government had hiked the prices of all petroleum products by Rs5 to Rs6 per litre to pass on the impact of higher international market rates and currency depreciation.