FM Qureshi calls on his Danish counterpart on a two-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Jeppe Kofod, the Foreign Minister of Denmark, has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, Daily Times reported.

Jeppe Kofod was received by the air manager at the Islamabad airport. The officials visited the airport lounge and were briefed about the evacuation from Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Danish Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting Pakistan on the call of his Pakistani Counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Kofod will also meet with other dignitaries during his visit.

Denmark is an important partner for Pakistan; both countries share cooperation, especially in energy and green technologies. And the visit of Denmark’s Foreign Minister will increase mutual understanding on regional and international issues.