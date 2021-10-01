PM Imran Khan congratulates nation over FBR’s historic revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed felicitations to the nation on the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) performance to collect Rs1,395 billion tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

“I congratulate the nation on FBR’s achievement of collecting Rs. 1,395 billion in Q1 of FA 2021-22 against the target of Rs. 1,211 billion,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter account.

“This represents a growth of 38 percent in revenues over the same period last year.”

On the other hand, the FBR in a Twitter statement said the tax body registered “historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in the first quarter of the FY 2021-22”.

“FBR registers historic revenue collection growth of 38.3% in the first quarter of the FY 2021-22. As per provisional information, FBR has collected net revenue of Rs. 1,395 Billion during the first quarter of the current FY against a set target of Rs. 1,211 Billion, exceeding by Rs.186b,” the tweet reads.