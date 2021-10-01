Maryam hits out at her party’s meek leadership

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday admitted that there was a lack of conviction and confidence within the party’s ranks as she hit out at PML-N’s leadership.

Addressing a meeting of party’s Faisalabad division organised by PML-N Punjab, Maryam Nawaz said that opponents were spreading misconception that there is confusion in reconciliation and resistance in the party’s leadership.

The PML-N vice president said, “The opponents were fully aware of the power of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N but not us.”

She added that, “I still have some people who are afraid of us and we are afraid of them.”

She said that the it was party supremo’s Nawaz Sharif’s vision to complete CPEC, bring investment, make friends with neighbouring countries, adding that the former PM always rallied to bring investment in the country.

The meeting was attended by PML-N supremo, party vice president Maryam Nawaz, MNAs, MPAs and party officials including Rana Sanaullah, Pervez Rashid, Chaudhry Sher Ali, Owais Leghari, Ata Tarar, Azma Bukhari, Saira Tarar, Mian Mannan, Akram Ansari, Mian Muhammad Farooq, Talal Chaudhry and Nuzhat Sadiq.

The meeting comes a day after Maryam Nawaz said that “Nawaz Sharif and I are enough in politics”, and if someone wanted a [political] fight, he was welcomed. Maryam, in an informal conversation with the media, referred to an objectionable video that allegedly featured senior PMLN leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, saying that “the matter is between Zubair and the Almighty and only they know what the reality is”. Despite all the controversies, “Zubair will remain my spokesperson”, Maryam added.

Talking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said she wanted her father to return to Pakistan before December but clarified that “it will not be possible because his health will be in danger [if he returns]”. “I want Nawaz Sharif to return before December as he is eager to come to Pakistan.”

Her comments about Nawaz’s return come days after party leader Javed Latif claimed that the PML-N supremo would be arriving in the country this year and will become the prime minister for the fourth time – a claim immediately rebuffed by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who said Nawaz will only get a return flight booked when doctors in London give him a “clean health chit”.

Shehbaz Sharif gets injured: Meanwhile, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities for two weeks after he fell down from the stairs of his house and got himself injured. This was confirmed by PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday, saying that the incident occurred when the former Punjab chief minister was leaving for a press conference a day before, on September 29.

Reportedly, following his fall from the stairs, the PML-N leader stopped all his political activities. After his medical examination, doctors advised him a two-week rest. They ran different X-rays on him to examine his condition. Shehbaz is feeling backache after the fall.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz fell down from the stairs after his press conference on Wednesday. She said that doctors advised him to take complete rest as he was feeling pain in his back. In Nov 2020, Shehbaz suffered backache during his arrest by the NAB. The PML-N president is a cancer patient and he often consults with doctors for his medical check-up.

Responding to the news, Punjab government spokesperson Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that he is praying for Shahbaz’s quick recovery. “We hope that Shahbaz recovers soon and play a positive role as the Opposition leader,” said Chohan.