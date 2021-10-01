PML-N misleading people about NCA case: Gill

Dr Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication on Thursday said that PML-N misleading to the nation and media regarding National Court Agency’s (NCA) decision. “There is no name of Shahbaz Sharif and word of money laundering in this Magistrate order,” he said. Talking to a private news channel, he said that some media outlets propagated this court order against the government and attempted to protect the culprits.Why opposition leader and his son were not appearing before the country’s courts to face cases? he questioned. Dr Shabaz Gill said that opposition leader was, currently, facing NAB reference worth Rs 7 billion for which no hearing was held from the last six months. He said former Punjab chief minister was also facing Rs 25 billion money laundering case in a court of law. The name of Suleman Shehbaz had mentioned in the magistrate order of UK adding the government had already shared all of the information with NCA as per the international law. To a question, he said the NCA order was not relevant with the money laundering case of Shehbaz Sharif. The government had only magistrate order and had no more detail of any transaction. He said Shehbaz Sharif had been given order to freeze his accounts in UK and NAB director general had visited UK with a delegation on the request of the UK government regarding the investigation.













