Pakistan Army captain martyred in Tank operation

A Pakistan Army captain embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces, after receiving information about the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in the area, conducted the operation. “During the intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, from Pakpatan embraced shahadat,” said the ISPR. ISPR further said that TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed in the operation, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well. Earlier on September 28, 10 terrorists, including four commanders, were gunned down by security forces in an IBO in South Waziristan tribal district. In a statement, the military’s media wing had said the operation — where terrorists and the security forces exchanged heavy fire — was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists. Security forces cordoned had off the hideout and recovered weapons and a large stash of ammunition.