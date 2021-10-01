PCAA imposes travel ban on unvaccinated passengers

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed a ban on unvaccinated passengers from October 1 besides making PCR test mandatory for international travellers 72 hours before departure.

The PCAA issued a new set of travel instructions regarding the flights, banning the transportation of unvaccinated passengers. The international passengers have been directed to undergo mandatory PCR tests 72 hours before departure. Moreover, the incoming passengers will undergo a mandatory rapid antigen test (RAT) at the airports upon their arrival in the country.

Following the new order, the international passengers will have to provide details through the Pass Track app being used to record-keeping of the travellers where they could submit their PCR reports and other information. However, the passengers aged 15 years to 18 years were exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination certificates. The diplomats will also be exempted from undergoing COVID-19 RAT.