All schools closed as Sindh braces for cyclone

All government and private schools across Sindh will remain close today (Friday) amid warnings of a cyclone approaching the province.

The announcement was made by the Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah late Thursday evening. According to a notification issued in this regard, the minister said the decision was taken in view of the bad weather condition and the heavy rainfall.

“The decision will be applicable to all public and private schools across the province,” the notification said.

Earlier in the day, All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) has also announced the closure of educational institutions.

Amid uncertain weather conditions, schools and colleges will remain closed in affected districts, the association’s chairman, Haider Ali, said in a statement.

“The decision has been taken as the parents were worried […] in districts where the weather conditions are fine, the educational institutions will remain open,” the chairman added.