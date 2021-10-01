Buzdar inspects arrangements at vaccination centre

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid surprise visit to Expo Centre.

During the visit, the chief minister reviewed inoculation drive being conducted at the Expo Center.

On the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed CM Usman Buzdar regarding the vaccination.

Earlier in a statement, the Punjab CM said that previous governments had deliberately left some areas underdeveloped.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants to develop all the areas without any discrimination.

Buzdar further assured to complete all the projects related to the welfare of the people on priority basis.

Previously, a delegation of parliamentarians called on CM Buzdar at his office and discussed development projects in their respective constituencies.

MPAs from different districts included Nadeem Qureshi, Mamoon Tarar, Niaz Hussain Khan, Javed Akhtar Lund and others called on him at CM’s secretariat.

During the meeting with the parliamentarians, Usman Buzdar said that former rulers believed in merely using lip service but the incumbent government was taking practical measures for real development of the province.

The MPAs apprised the CM about the progress of different ongoing and new developmental projects in their respective constituencies.

The chief minister said that development projects would be completed with the consultation of public representatives. He added that due importance gives to the proposals of elected representatives in the formulation and completion of development projects.

Usman Buzdar said the government was monitoring the developmental projects of neglected and ignored areas, adding that development was the right of every town, village and city.

Moreover, Buzdar inaugurated the automation system at the Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen Institute of Cardiology of Social Security Hospital, where patients will not be required to bring their medical reports or documents because of its being the first paperless government hospital.

The CM appreciated the automation system at the hospital and announced replicating it in other hospitals across the province gradually. The mazdur card could be used for different purposes including treatment at the PESSI managed hospitals, government and private medical institutes on the panel, he added.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Raja Yasir, Mian Aslam Iqbal, labour secretary, BoP president, Chairman Punjab Social Healthcare Company Khwaja Jalaluddin Roomi, commissioner and others were also present.

The labourers would also be given discounts through mazdur card, he said and added that workers’ welfare was a priority and the government was striving for welfare of the impecunious strata.

On Wednesday, the chief minister paid a surprise visit and inspected under-construction Gulab Devi underpass in Lahore.

LDA DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar gave briefing to the CM on the project. On the arrival of the CM, services of Lahore Metro Bus remained operational. The CM waited on the road till passing of a metro bus and then he crossed the road. Usman Buzdar and passengers greeted each other by waving hands. The CM directed for completing the Gulab Devi underpass at the earliest. He said setting up of 1,000-bed hospital can increase traffic load on Ferozepur Road. He said construction of Gulab Devi underpass will provide relief to people. He directed for completing all traffic related projects at the earliest.

Separately on Wednesday, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Buzdar at his office and discussed various matters including signing of an MoU for bilateral trade’s promotion at Dubai Expo.

The CM disclosed that zero NOC policy was being introduced in special economic zones while Punjab was being developed as a business-friendly and risk-free province. Similarly, a special desk is planned at CMO for the investors, he said. The CM appreciated that Saudi Arabia has always sided with Pakistan at every difficult moment while both countries are linked in the bonds of Islamic unity. We appreciate Saudi cooperation for the development of the country, he continued. The Saudi ambassador invited the CM to visit Saudi Arabia. He accepted the invitation with thanks. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the business-friendly atmosphere and steps taken for improving the social sector.