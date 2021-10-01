British MPs urge UK to play role in ending humanitarian crisis in IIOJK

British Parliamentarians and other speakers at an event held in Brighton urged the UK government as well as the international community to play their due role to end the humanitarian crisis in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was organised by Labour Friends of Kashmir on the side-lines of the Annual Conference of the Labour Party in Brighton. Chaired by Andrew Gwynne MP, the event was attended by a large number of Labour Party Parliamentarians, members of the British Pakistani community, Shadow Ministers, Labour Friends of Kashmir, rights activists and media persons.

The British Parliamentarians and other speakers discussed in detail the ongoing humanitarian crisis in IIOJK and called for a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. They expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and demanded an immediate end to human rights abuses being committed in IIOJK. In his address on the occasion, Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, thanked the House of Commons for a recent debate to highlight and condemn human rights abuses committed by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK. He appreciated the fact that the British Parliament was maintaining a sharp focus on the continuing egregious human rights violations in the occupied territory. The High Commissioner urged the UK Parliamentarians to move beyond the India-Pakistan binary and look at the Kashmir dispute in all its human, political, economic and humanitarian dimensions. He termed India’s action of 05 August 2019 unilateral and illegal, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

Highlighting the systematic and systemic attempts by the Indian government to stifle the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, Moazzam Ahmad Khan said it was a pet project of the Hindutva-inspired BJP government of Narendra Modi to diminish the distinct indigenous Kashmiri identity and demography. He condemned the Indian government for not allowing the dignified burial of the dead body of the iconic Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gilani. The High Commissioner also briefed the participants about salient features of the Dossier on IIOJK released by the Government of Pakistan recently detailing verified accounts of human rights abuses committed by Indian occupational forces. The Dossier was distributed among the participants of the event.