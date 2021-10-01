State Life to launch digital portal soon

State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan, the country’s largest life insurance company, has announced to launch its digital portal soon.

Getting an insurance policy or health coverage has never been easier. Now with State Life’s online portal, you will get digital insurance products & health coverage from the comfort of your home.

Through this digital channel, State Life intends to expand beyond the traditional way of doing business with ease and hassle free online payment process in this digital age. This digital solution shall cover both life and health products.

State Life is enhancing its legacy of trust by embarking on digital journey wherein various initiatives are in pipeline that will transform the corporation into a digital and technologically driven organisation.

State Life will soon be launching its own digitally enabled life and health products in line with the guidelines set forth by SECP. This platform will provide the esteemed customers to purchase life insurance and health coverage of their choices through digital means with ease of online payment.