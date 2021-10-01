Alvi assures exporters of full support

A lot of optimism was expressed by President Dr Arif Alvi during his remarks at the 44th FPCCI Export Awards in Karachi. He said Pakistan has overcome its COVID-related challenges to a considerable part and its economic growth is headed in the right route. According to him, Pakistan stands to gain from the rapid changes taking place in our region. Despite the difficult circumstances, our business community is working tirelessly to enhance exports from the country. In Dr Alvi’s words, this year Pakistan’s exports surpassed the $25 billion dollar milestone.

President Alvi presented awards to the top exporters for their outstanding achievements this year. President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo; SVP FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram; Immediate Past President Mian Anjum Nisar; VP SAARC Chamber Senator Haji Ghulam Ali; VPs FPCCI Mohammad Zahid Shah, Chaudhry Mohammad Saleem Bhullar, Mohammad Hanif Lakhany, and Ather Sultan Chawla; Chairman FPCCI Capital Office Qurban Ali were present on the occasion.

Pakistan is headed towards economic progress, prosperity, and stability, according to Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo. He also predicted that Pakistan will become a regional economic force in the near future. Pakistan, he said, must be ready to reap the economic rewards of Afghanistan’s rehabilitation when it begins. He underlined that properly capitalizing on CPEC’s advantages had huge potential.

In addition, the FPCCI chief stated that we must look beyond the traditional export items and markets in order to take full advantage of the changes occurring in the region. He said the government shouldn’t neglect the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry when formulating economic policies. He said that. Before imposing new taxes or raising existing taxes, we’ve emphasized many times, he continued, FPCCI should be consulted. The government, he insisted, should have trust in the federation and inform us of the amount of tax it requires. Both the FPCCI and the Pakistani business community will assist the government in reaching its taxation goals in Pakistan.

As a result, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo stated that the issue of industry and trade must be addressed immediately, as well as creating an atmosphere that encourages business growth. Exporting unrestricted foods should be permitted.

Former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar remarked in his remarks that exporters are working hard despite the challenges to help the country flourish. Doing business in China has become prohibitively expensive due to the rise in transaction costs. Companies from various nations, including China, will invest in Pakistan if the Pakistani government makes it easier for them to do business there, he said. Mian Anjum Nisar went on to say that while the government’s endeavors were admirable, the business community was also having challenges because of numerous policy initiatives, which the government should reexamine.

I am delighted that FPCCI has played its role in the promotion of Pakistani exports unrelentingly for decades and connected Pakistan’s business community through its platform, Dr Arif Alvi remarked in his keynote address.

In addition, Pakistan’s location in South Asia, Central Asia, and Western Asia makes it a strategic hub. This unique position should be used to promote commerce and exports, he argues. The government is well aware of the difficulties faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is working to create an environment that is friendly to them. He emphasized that we want Pakistan to be a peaceful and appealing country, which is why we always examine comments and proposals from FPCCI, Pakistan’s main business organization. We aim to enhance exports and speed economic growth, he said. Restoring the economy is the government’s first goal. He went on to say that if Pakistan can rid itself of corruption and dishonesty, it will have earned its proper place in the international community.

He honoured the winners of the 44th FPCCI Export Award Trophy. Reliance Petrochem Industries, Pak-Arab Refinery, and Shan Foods took home Pakistan’s top three export honours.