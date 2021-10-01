Expo 2020 Dubai to boost international tourism, investment in Pakistan

Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to boost international arrivals to the country, Islamabad’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates has said, as the world exhibition opens on Friday. The first world fair to be held in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai was delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. It will host exhibitors from almost 200 countries. Themed “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the exhibition is divided into three sub-theme districts: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. The Pakistani pavilion is in the Opportunity area. “We are expecting a good number of tourists from all over the world after the display of Pakistan’s development plans and tourism attractions at the Expo 2020,” Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood said in an interview with Arab News.













