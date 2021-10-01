Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Two ships namely, MSXT Artemis and NCC Danah carrying 60,000 tonnes of coal and 19,200 tonnes of palm oil, arrived at Port Qasim on Wednesday, were berthed at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile, three more shipments of containers and palm oil also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours. PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker ‘Al-Soor-II’ left the port on Thursday morning, while six more ships, Safmarine Nyassa, MSC Pegasus, NCC Danah, Star Eos, Da Liang and Star Pathfinder are expected to sail in the afternoon. The cargo throughput of 163,330 tonnes, comprising 115,143 tonnes imports cargo and 48,187 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,763 Containers (2,236 TEUs imports and 2,527 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 Seven ships, Argolikos, Irenes Ray, Philadelphia Express, Bitumen Princess-II, African Spoon Bill, Ginza and Faros scheduled to load/offload containers, bitumen, coal, palm oil and furnace oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4, LCT and FOTCO respectively on Thursday.