Prize bonds encashment date extended till year-end

The Finance Division has notified extension in date for exchanging/conversion of bearer prize bonds of denomination of Rs40,000, Rs25,000 and Rs15,000 from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The date has been extended for unregistered prize bonds. In order to comply with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the prevention of money laundering and terror financing, the government had decided to document the financial instruments by the withdrawal of bearer prize bonds.

So far the government has decided to withdraw prize bonds of four denominations including Rs40,000, Rs25,000, Rs15,000 and Rs7,500. However, the last date for exchanging Rs7,500 denomination bearer prize bonds is December 31, 2021.

The government started withdrawal of bearer prize bonds with Rs40,000 denomination on June 24, 2019. Later, on December 10, 2020, the government announced to discontinue the circulation of Rs25,000 denomination prize bonds. In April 2021, the finance ministry announced that national prize bonds of denominations Rs7,500 and Rs15,000 shall not be sold. The finance ministry has issued the following procedure for encashment/exchanging the bearer prize bonds.