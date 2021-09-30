Ushna stars in new music video ‘Kangana’

A new international record label by the name of Muzik One Global has launched globally with the release of its first single “Kangna,” starring the popular British-Indian singer and composer Manj Musik alongside stunning Canadian-Pakistani actress Ushna Shah as the leading couple.

UAE-based Indian businessman Ashwin Sancheti and lead RDB vocalist Manj Musik are the masterminds behind this record label. The new single has been launched globally on Manj Musik’s official YouTube channel. The record launch was an exclusive high-profile event with a live performance by the singer. When speaking of the single, the story begins with a wedding scene in the historic and culturally rich city of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, with flashbacks to Dubai, where two young people from two different countries meet and fall in love. The inevitable twist in the story occurs, leaving the lead pair in a sticky situation.

This love song is a treat for lovers of Punjabi hip-hop in general and Manj’s fans in particular, since it’s a passion project produced by Muzik One Global and written and directed by Manj himself.

Co-Founder of Muzik One Global, Ashwin Sancheti said at the event “Muzik One Global aims to promote talent from across the globe. Our prime focus is to bring talented musicians of the east and west together for collaborations, thus creating a new kind of music appealing to a global audience.

We have launched the label with Manj’s new single ‘Kangna’ which is shot and produced in Dubai with some parts shot in Lahore. It gives me immense pleasure to venture into this new realm of business with a friend and to be able to fulfil a long-cherished dream of launching a record label”.

Like his partner, co-founder Manj Musik said, “I am happy to partner with Ashwin and look forward to bringing a variety of genres and artists from all over the world to create original, authentic and new content for a wide range of audiences”.

Canadian-Pakistani actress Ushna Shah also spoke at the launch and shared her positive experience and feedback on the song, “Working with such lovely people in the beautiful city of Dubai was an unforgettable experience. The song has come out very well and I am very sure people will enjoy the song.”