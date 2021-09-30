Saba Qamar talks about her upcoming song

Actress Saba Qamar has spilled the beans for her fans regarding her upcoming project where she will be seen as a singer.

Taking to Instagram, Saba Qamar shared a clip of herself in which she is seen singing with Asim Azhar who praises the actress’s voice by calling her ‘Ustad Jee.

“@AsimAzhar I’ve heard that there’s a big project coming up, would you like to spill some beans for our fans? Or I think you’re really impressed by my singing skills already! Crazy fun times with our super fav,” captioned Saba alongside her clip.

The actress has been facing a case in a local court after her pictures with the crew went viral while allegedly shooting at Masjid Wazir Khan.