Katrina’s doppelganger discovered, fans ask Salman Khan to marry her

The Internet cannot keep calm after discovering actress Katrina Kaif’s look alike on Instagram.

TikTok and Instagram content creator Alina Rai has become viral for her uncanny resemblance with the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress. Alina has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts reels and sizzling photos on her social media account.

Fans also have a special request for Salman Khan after discovering Alina. They want him to marry her and finally settle down. “Salman Bhai abh toh Shaadi karilo.. apun ke life Mei bhi motivation milega nahi toh apko follow karte karte bachelor maar jayenge,” commented one user while another wrote, “@beingsalmankhan god is giving you second chance bhai”.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be dating when the actress joined the Hindi film industry. The two later parted ways and Katrina started dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. After several years of seeing each other, Ranbir and Katrina called it quits and the two moved on. While Katrina is said to be seeing actor Vicky Kaushal currently, Ranbir Kapoor is happy with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Many fans also tagged Katrina Kaif in the comment section below and called the spitting resemblance ‘kudrat ka karisma’.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. The actress also has Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar and Bhoot Police alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.