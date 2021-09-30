Miami’s top architect Kobi Karp enters Pakistani market

In a big boost to Pakistan’s international prospects, Miami’s leading architect Kobi Karp has completed the designs for the $30 million luxury residential tower One Canal Road by Diyar Homes.

Kobi Karp is the name behind some of Miami’s most iconic developments, including the Four Seasons Private Residences and the Legacy Tower, South Beach, USA.

The design includes in excess of 25,000 square feet of amenity space finished with the finest Versace ceramics by the leading Italian design house and includes a sky pool which will be amongst Lahore’s highest above the penthouse floor of the building.

Commenting on the design of the project from an exclusive press conference in London’s plush Grosvenor House, Hotel on Park Lane, Kobi said that One Canal Road has been designed to the highest of international standards, the development rivals any of the best buildings he has designed in Miami or the Middle-East. “One Canal Road will be an icon in Lahore’s skyline,” he said.

Kobi Karp architects are Miami’s leading design studio, a multi award winning practice that have been involved in projects across the world, including some of the most iconic developments in Miami including Astor & Edison Hotels, Palazzo Del Sol, Four Seasons Private Residences and private luxury homes for the likes of NBA star Juwan Howard and landmark developments in the Middle East in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Kobi further added, “It’s an honour to work on our first project in Pakistan and in a location of this kind at the heart of Lahore. I don’t think we could have had a better project and developer (Diyar Homes) to start with in Pakistan. For me, great architecture is the crossover over between design and art. At Kobi Karp Architects we create timeless landmark architecture that stands the test of time. One Canal Road will be a landmark in Lahore.”

On his vision for One Canal Road, Kobi said: “Eery part of One Canal Road has been planned with exceptional attention to detail, from capitalising on the 360 degree views a location of this kind boasts, to the hotel style 6,500 square foot lobby with 28 feet high ceilings, to the fitness centre, spa, and sky pool. Every inch of this development has been planned to create the penultimate luxury residential address in Lahore.”

Discussing the amenities Kobi said “Our amenities are on par with the most luxury hospitality sector 5-star hotel projects I have done across the world. With over 25,000 square feet of amenities and only 111 luxury residences, One Canal Road presents the pinnacle of luxury living.”

One Canal Road, Lahore is a $30 million project by UAE based Diyar Homes. Diyar recently announced a collaboration with Versace ceramics as Lahore’s first project where finishing of floors and walls will be by the leading Italian design house.