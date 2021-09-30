Pakistan takes part in int’l military training moot

The representatives from 49 countries including Pakistan attended the International Military Flight Training Conference 2021 held in Zhuhai, China.

Twelve Chinese and foreign guests from military and civilian circles made speeches around the theme of “Talent, Innovation, Collaboration, Development” at the conference hosted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

An official from the PLAAF said at the session that the air force development and future intelligentised air battles have put forward new requirements for the competence of pilots, and the PLAAF is engaged in forward production of new-type pilots following the guideline that talent cultivation, commanding system and armaments development should proceed in coordination, according to China Military Online.

“Cultivating air force commanders for the era of intelligent air battle will be an important brand-new topic in the development of air force,” said Li Xiaocheng, vice president of Chinese PLA Air Force Command College.

According to Li, the simulated training mode will be upgraded from “simulation + network” to “virtual + intelligent”, and the training exercise pattern will be evolved from “life-fire confrontation” to “virtual-real combined intelligent confrontation”, with the training assessment upgraded from “manual-based” to “intelligent-based”.