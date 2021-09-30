Teenage girl raped in Lahore

On Thursday a female student of matric class was allegedly raped in Mustafabad locality of Lahore.

The eighteen-year-old girl was raped and then abandoned in Urdu Bazar. Police shifted the victim to the hospital for the checkup and a case has been registered. Police said that the search for the suspects was underway. Punjab has witnessed an increase in the number of women assault incidents in recent weeks. Earlier on September 28, an 18-year-old girl was raped by three men in Okara, when she was traveling in a rickshaw.