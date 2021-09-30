Afghanistan to be discussed at Beijing Xiangshan Forum next month

BEIJING: The officials and experts will discuss Afghanistan and other regional security situations at a seminar convened by the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on October 25-26, China’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a regional security summit attended by defense officials and experts, has been postponed this year again because of COVID, Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Wu Qian said. The forum will instead convene a seminar just for experts to discuss topics including big power relations, the impact of the Afghanistan situation on regional security, and defense cooperation during COVID times, he said . The theme of this seminar is “Insisting on Win-Win Cooperation and Promoting Global Security Governance”.