COVID declines while dengue rises in Karachi

KARACHI: The dengue mosquito has bitten into and infected 11 more Karachiites in the 24-hour-period. Whereas, Sindh-wide infections stand at 28.

The health department of Sindh has released September figures of the mosquito-borne virus cases. It noted that the infections till September 30 stand at 536.

In the past 24-hour cut-off period, Matiari trailed Karachi in infection numbers with four infections. Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar each reported one case.

Earlier this week, the provincial department recorded 508 dengue cases from September 1 to 27 from all over Sindh.

The provincial health department shared the statistics on Tuesday. It said that Karachi division reported most of the dengue cases.

Of total cases, Karachi division reported 442 dengue cases. Central district reported the highest number of 118 cases.

Separately today, Punjab reported 223 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province during the last 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar stated that Lahore has reported out of 223 cases 167 dengue fever infections.

35 cases have been reported from Rawalpindi, four in Kasur, and three cases have been reported from Narowal. Punjab has reported 1,659 dengue cases in the current ongoing year so far.