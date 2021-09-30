British diplomat, Karachi Commissioner neatens city’s Clifton beach

KARACHI: On Thursday, Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, together with Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh and others went out to neaten the city’s Clifton beach to celebrate world Maritime Day.

“Our oceans are the lifeblood of our planet but we often don’t see how they are polluted. (With shoes!),” the diplomat wrote in a post on his official Twitter.

Earlier in May 2021, the British envoy had cleaned up a hiking trek after visitors left trash behind.

“Another Friday morning walk another two bags of litter. Safaai nisf imaan hai,” Turner tweeted, sharing a photo of himself with two bags of trash he had collected. A month later, he visited the trek again and tweeted: “What a difference a month makes! Shabash.”