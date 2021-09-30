Sindh Provincial Minister of Environment in action against illegal cutting of trees

KARACHI: On Thursday the government of Sindh has taken notice of tree cutting in Steel Mills and surrounding areas.

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency and D.C. Malir are directed by Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Ismail Rahu to take action against those involved in tree cutting. Rahu said, “Those involved in the cutting of trees will be taken to task and not be allowed to go scot-free at any cost as the act threatens environmental degradation.” ” They are enemies of the environment,” he said.

He further said, “The Steel Mills administration used to cut the trees but the selected failed to take notice, It is to be mentioned here that there is no Karachi-specific law exists for the protection and plantation of trees. According to the experts, a plantation campaign and strict ban on cutting trees can increase the green cover of the city.