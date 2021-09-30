PM Imran Khan pledges to accelerate CPEC related projects

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the inauguration of Matiari to Lahore 600 KV transmission line, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that we need to speed up the pace of work on projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Imran Khan maintained that the world heavily suffered from the outbreak of COVID-19 and as a result the prices of the commodities increased. But now as the situation is coming under control, the CPEC related projects will take a new quick start.

The premier asserted that the scope of the corridor project has been extended from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture.

He said that investment in these two important sectors will reduce the debt burden of Pakistan through wealth creation. Regarding the Matiari-Lahore transmission line, the PM said this 886-kilometer long state-of-the-art transmission line will help reduce power losses.

Earlier, the Chinese envoy to Pakistan Nong Rong said the Matiari-Lahore transmission line will realize the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize energy distribution of the entire country and lower the electricity cost.

He further said that the CPEC has brought investment of 25.4 billion dollars and created seventy-five thousand job opportunities. He said the project has played an important role to improve the socio-economic condition of Pakistan.