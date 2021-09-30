PTV set to earn Rs1.3 billion profit this year: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that after a long deficit, Pakistan Television has managed to earn a profit of Rs1.3 billion this year.

In a tweet, he said the PTV suffered Rs300 million loss due to postponement of New Zealand and England cricket teams’ tours to Pakistan. He expressed the hope that next year the PTV would break all records of profit. He congratulated the management and workers of PTV on their performance.

ایک طویل عرصہ خسارے کے بعداس سال پاکستان ٹیلی ویژن 1.3 ارب روپے منافع کما رہا ہے۔

نیوزی لینڈ اور انگلینڈ کے دوروں کے التواء کی وجہ سے ہمارا تیس کروڑ کا نقصان ہوا

اگلے سال مجھے امید ہے کہ ہم منافع کے تمام ریکارڈ توڑ لیں گے،PTV کی مینجمنٹ اور ورکرز کو اس کارکردگی پر مبارکباد۔