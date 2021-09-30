TTP commander killed by armed forces in Tank

RAWALPINDI: On Thursday, armed forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the operation, a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed.

“TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), adding that weapons and ammunition were confiscated from the terrorists as well.

“During the intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, from Pakpatan embraced shahadat,” said the ISPR.

10 terrorists killed in South Waziristan

Earlier, on Tuesday, armed forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan in which 10 terrorists including four militant commanders were killed, Daily Times reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The armed forces conducted an operation against several terrorists in South Waziristan, who participated in planting IEDs, conducting fire raids and target killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR maintained.

“Four commanders were among the 10 militants killed in the operation during an exchange of fire,” the army’s media wing said while talking about the raid and added that weapons and ammunition were also confiscated from the group.

The terrorists were programming other acts of terrorism inside the South Waziristan district. The ISPR warned that Pakistan Army was steadfast to exterminate all the brutes.