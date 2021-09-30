IBA Karachi expels student for highlighting harassment at the campus

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has ousted a student after he highlighted and posted about a case of harassment that took place on campus.

After expelling the student, IBA’s Disciplinary Committee said that it took the decision to ensure the safety of students. It will address their concerns in a timely manner.

“The IBA is an institute that is known for its disciplinary rules, policies, and the IBA Code of Conduct. This applies to all members of the faculty, staff and students,” the statement read. Adding that students studying at the IBA are provided with several platforms to register their grievances.

The university further said that in the past, “all issues brought to any of the platforms have been resolved. The issues are resolves following the rules and regulations of the competent authorities”.

The IBA has provided the channels and processes that need to be followed when any matter of concern arises. IBA administration has zero-tolerance if any individual chooses to opt for ways and means that disrupt the ethics of IBA.

It then added that various members of the IBA community counselled a student, named Jibrail, from the BS Economics programme. However, despite the counselling provided to him, the student refused to adhere to the right channels. All members of the IBA faculty, students, and staff should also follow those channels.

The statement added that the administration has also inquired thoroughly into the matter. The Disciplinary Committee has taken a decision regarding the student from the BS Economics programme.

Muhammad Jibrail did not follow SOPs

The statement said that the student had posted details about the alleged harassment incident involving a female on social media. He posted without following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). IBA expects everybody to follow SOPs. Such as filing a complaint at any of the committees or offices.

“Sharing details about an alleged incident without having complete knowledge of the context and background on any public platform is against IBA’s rules and regulations,” the statement said.

The university, in its statement, said that the student aimed to defame the Institute. He aimed to defame its finance department, and the employees, including senior professors on various national forums.”

The student’s action, according to the IBA, also incited students to stage protests and lead demonstrations against the institute. It pitted the students and the IBA administration against one another. This could have jeopardised the security of the protesters and the administration personnel.

It further read that IBA appreciated his highlighting the incident of alleged harassment. We welcome our students pointing out issues which are of concern to them and our community. This is something that we, at the IBA, take very seriously. We have senior professors, management, and experts of the field, including many women, who are part of the committee. They investigate such matters as per IBA/HEC policy of anti-harassment through the Anti-Harassment Committee.”

“However, we need to emphasise that the act of the student of whistleblowing of alleged harassment has nothing to do with the Disciplinary matter which was the basis of the hearing and recommendation.”

Anti-harassment committee is investigating the case

The IBA maintained that the university’s Anti-Harassment Committee is investigating the case. It is investigating as per IBA and HEC rules, regulations, and procedures.

“We do not jump to any conclusions on the basis of hearsay. And also always follow processes before any decision can be taken,” the statement said.

The Institute will also ensure that all the staff and students follow the rules and regulations of the Institute. IBA will not allow any breach in the code of conduct.