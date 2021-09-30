Acid thrown on a woman in Karachi by an unknown man

KARACHI: In a dreadful event on Thursday, another woman fell victim to an acid attack in the Mansehra Colony of Landhi. She collapsed at the mercy of rescue teams.

The woman is in a critical state of health and has been shifted to a local hospital, the rescue teams said. The local police have reached the scene as well and have begun investigating the matter with available evidence and testimonies.

The assailant is still unknown. And whether there were more than one involved and what was the motive behind the savagery.

Last Friday, another woman suffered severe burns across her arms and back. As three assailants, including reportedly her husband, hurled acid on her. They threw acid while she was walking near the Kamran Chowrangi area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The victim woman has been rushed to the nearby private hospital for initial medical treatment. The acid has burnt the parts of her arms and her back, the hospital staff confirmed.

The witnesses called the police to the scene. The police have also launched an investigation into the case. There has not been any development so far.

After the incident, the SHO of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station also visited the victim to record her statement.