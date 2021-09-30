OGRA proposes increase in petrol and diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: Fuel prices in Pakistan are likely to be raised by over Rs 5 per litre. Ogra has recommended an increase in prices of petrol and diesel from October 01.

According to sources, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has sent a summary to the petroleum division. It is seeking an increase in petrol price by Rs5.25 per litre. OGRA has recommended to raise diesel prices by Rs3.5 per litre, they said.

However, Finance Ministry will take the final decision. It will also take the consultation from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sources said that the change in petroleum prices will rely on adjustments on petroleum levy and GST to be added to the petrol and diesel prices.

“Currently, there is an Rs5.62 per litre petroleum levy imposed on petrol. And Rs5.14 per litre on diesel,” they said.

The federal government had also increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre. It was for the next 15 days of September 2021. This information is according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel. The price of kerosene oil also went up by Rs5.46. While, the government also increased the rate of light diesel to Rs5.92 per litre.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, is now selling at Rs123.30 per litre. Whereas, high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, is also selling at Rs120.04 per litre.

The new prices came into effect from 12:00 midnight.